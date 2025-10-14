SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG is RFG Advisory LLC’s 10th Largest Position

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 829,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117,396 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $79,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Security National Bank grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $104.56 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.81 and a 200 day moving average of $93.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

