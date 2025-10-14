Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,855,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,001,000 after purchasing an additional 146,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,988,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,244,000 after buying an additional 825,965 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,166,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,832,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,865,000 after buying an additional 414,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,076,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,046,000 after buying an additional 290,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total value of $5,279,921.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,041.68. This trade represents a 54.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.53, for a total value of $787,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,034,299.71. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,057 shares of company stock worth $34,293,468 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $633.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $640.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.08. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $688.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.58.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

