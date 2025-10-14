Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% in the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $120.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $122.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

