J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL) Stock Price Up 7% – Time to Buy?

J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $4.71. 63,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 71,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

J-Long Group Stock Up 7.0%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68.

About J-Long Group

J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online.

