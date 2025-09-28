XY Planning Network Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS

XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,165.1% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SPTS opened at $29.29 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 0.01.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

