5,654 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Affirm by 63.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Affirm by 86.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 3,637.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 36,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,503,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,773,000. The trade was a 24.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $2,617,535.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,922,210 shares of company stock valued at $160,335,374 over the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 584.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 3.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.16. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $876.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.94 million. Affirm had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.62%.Affirm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on Affirm in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.04.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

