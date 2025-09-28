LVW Advisors LLC Has $440,000 Stake in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 44.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $373,000. Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $102.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.69 and its 200-day moving average is $108.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 852.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $191,433.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 146,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,468,935.04. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $1,591,430.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,986 shares in the company, valued at $28,912,181.16. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,671 shares of company stock worth $6,235,788 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of Twilio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TWLO

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.