Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,583,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,873,000 after purchasing an additional 242,799 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 704.0% in the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after acquiring an additional 125,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,695,000 after acquiring an additional 87,631 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of PM stock opened at $164.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.31. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $256.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 102.66%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

