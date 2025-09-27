Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of HD stock opened at $410.16 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $408.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $399.85 and a 200-day moving average of $374.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

