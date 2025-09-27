Spirepoint Private Client LLC Buys 55,537 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3,958.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,537 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.61 and its 200-day moving average is $95.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $108.42.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,674.70. The trade was a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $2,898,866.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $415,990.50. The trade was a 87.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.