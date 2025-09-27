Formidable Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,330,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,780,536,000 after acquiring an additional 294,993 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after acquiring an additional 649,212 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,266,000 after acquiring an additional 358,328 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,444,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,114,950,000 after acquiring an additional 252,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,890,282,000 after acquiring an additional 36,513 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Intuit Stock Up 0.8%

INTU stock opened at $698.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $710.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $688.42.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19 shares in the company, valued at $14,704.10. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $6,195,865. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

