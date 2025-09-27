Weinberger Asset Management Inc Has $874,000 Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Weinberger Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Capital Management LLC WI raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI now owns 7,491 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,234,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 279,710 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $139,530,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $581.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $511.46 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $512.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

