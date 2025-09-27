Diamant Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.3% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4%

PEP opened at $140.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $177.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.71.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.