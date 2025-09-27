Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $2 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG $NVS

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Novartis by 366.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 66.0% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $123.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.52. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

