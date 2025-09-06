Park West Asset Management LLC Has $36.90 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Park West Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 3.0% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $36,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,390. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of UNH stock opened at $315.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.