Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 275 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 61.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 58,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after acquiring an additional 22,452 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.7% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 27.5% in the first quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 79,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,107 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $248.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.11. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $199.34 and a 1 year high of $296.16. The stock has a market cap of $230.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

