Fiserv, Inc. $FI Stock Holdings Cut by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,989 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 1.2% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $18,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FI opened at $134.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.22 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.53.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.36.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

