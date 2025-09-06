Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Position Lifted by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 92,545 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $53,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,066,115.49. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total value of $245,968.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,013.72. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $334.89 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $134.90 and a one year high of $356.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 85.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

