Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $19.26 Million Stock Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of lululemon athletica worth $19,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,755,337,000 after acquiring an additional 157,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,010,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,418,389,000 after purchasing an additional 162,295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in lululemon athletica by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,792,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,356,507,000 after purchasing an additional 394,706 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $396,818,000 after purchasing an additional 130,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,387,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $392,777,000 after buying an additional 93,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Stock Down 18.6%

LULU stock opened at $167.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.64 and a 200-day moving average of $266.09. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $163.98 and a 12-month high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 16.38%.lululemon athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $224.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $350.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on lululemon athletica from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $375.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.79.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

