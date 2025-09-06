Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stake Cut by Pingora Partners LLC

Pingora Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,138.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 319,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $73,964,000 after purchasing an additional 293,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 201,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after buying an additional 63,203 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.00.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $14,176,042.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 9.4%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $334.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.09 and a 200-day moving average of $237.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 85.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.90 and a 12 month high of $356.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

