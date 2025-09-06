New England Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of QQQ opened at $576.06 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $583.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $565.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.60.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

