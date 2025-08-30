MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,222.72 ($16.51) and traded as low as GBX 1,205.50 ($16.28). MS INTERNATIONAL shares last traded at GBX 1,210 ($16.34), with a volume of 20,644 shares changing hands.

MS INTERNATIONAL Trading Down 1.2%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,222.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,104.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £197.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,390.80 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get MS INTERNATIONAL alerts:

MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX 90 earnings per share for the quarter. MS INTERNATIONAL had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 10.49%.

About MS INTERNATIONAL

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, construction, and servicing of a range of engineering products and structures in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, Asia, South America, and internationally. It operates through Defence and Security, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.