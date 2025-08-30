Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nanotech Security Corp. (CVE:NTS – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.25 and traded as low as C$1.24. Nanotech Security shares last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 41,487 shares.
Nanotech Security Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$86.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.25.
Nanotech Security Company Profile
Nanotech Security Corp. researches, creates, and produces nano-optic structures and color shifting materials for authentication and brand enhancement applications in Canada and internationally. The company offers currency authentication products, such as security foils and stripes under the KolourDepth and M2 names; and colour-shifting foils and threads under the LumaChrome name for banknotes and government IDs.
