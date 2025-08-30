CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 238.03 ($3.21) and traded as low as GBX 219.50 ($2.96). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 219.50 ($2.96), with a volume of 720,771 shares.

CMC Markets Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £598.11 million, a PE ratio of 971.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 238.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 235.62.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 22.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CMC Markets had a return on equity of 86.11% and a net margin of 95.92%. Research analysts expect that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CMC Markets

About CMC Markets

In other news, insider Laurence Booth sold 15,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 242, for a total value of £38,301.34. Also, insider David Fineberg sold 64,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248, for a total value of £158,992.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 374 shares of company stock valued at $90,236 and have sold 212,238 shares valued at $52,103,795. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

