CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 238.03 ($3.21) and traded as low as GBX 219.50 ($2.96). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 219.50 ($2.96), with a volume of 720,771 shares.
CMC Markets Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £598.11 million, a PE ratio of 971.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 238.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 235.62.
CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 22.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CMC Markets had a return on equity of 86.11% and a net margin of 95.92%. Research analysts expect that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at CMC Markets
About CMC Markets
CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.
The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.
