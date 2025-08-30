Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Shares Up 30% – Here’s Why

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report) shot up 30% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26. 1,104,999 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 651% from the average session volume of 147,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Avanti Helium Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Avanti Helium Company Profile

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

