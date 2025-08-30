B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 3,128 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 311.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 966.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $111.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $90.24 and a one year high of $137.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.82 and its 200 day moving average is $110.61.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.22. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%.The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

