Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 535.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIDU. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 713.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 44,315 shares during the period.

FIDU stock opened at $79.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.99. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $81.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.13.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

