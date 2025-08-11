Datadog FY2026 EPS Forecast Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Datadog in a report released on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Datadog’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $140.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.72.

Datadog Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of DDOG opened at $130.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 374.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.62. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Datadog by 887.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $1,115,699.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 380,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,543,564.80. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 9,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 212,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,848,600. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 835,918 shares of company stock worth $106,308,669. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

