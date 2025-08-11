What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for KNX FY2027 Earnings?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report released on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.88. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baird R W upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

KNX opened at $41.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,935,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,560,000 after purchasing an additional 515,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,344,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,897,000 after buying an additional 364,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,629,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,813,000 after buying an additional 638,352 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,595,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,712,000 after buying an additional 268,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,556,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,632,000 after buying an additional 63,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.