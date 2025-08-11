Tetra Technologies (TTI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tetra Technologies (NYSE: TTI):

8/9/2025 – Tetra Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/31/2025 – Tetra Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $6.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2025 – Tetra Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at D. Boral Capital from $4.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2025 – Tetra Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/16/2025 – Tetra Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.50 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TTI stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37. Tetra Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $521.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.46 million. Tetra Technologies had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. DKM Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Technologies by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Technologies by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

