Tetra Technologies (TTI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tetra Technologies (NYSE: TTI):
- 8/9/2025 – Tetra Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/31/2025 – Tetra Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $6.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2025 – Tetra Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at D. Boral Capital from $4.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2025 – Tetra Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/16/2025 – Tetra Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.50 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Tetra Technologies Trading Up 0.5%
TTI stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37. Tetra Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $521.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.33.
Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.46 million. Tetra Technologies had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.
