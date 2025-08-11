Brokers Set Expectations for South Bow FY2026 Earnings

South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for South Bow in a report issued on Thursday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for South Bow’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share.

Get South Bow alerts:

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, South Bow has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

View Our Latest Report on SOBO

South Bow Stock Performance

Shares of SOBO stock opened at $27.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. South Bow has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $28.04.

South Bow Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. South Bow’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Bow

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of South Bow by 251.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 20,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Bow by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of South Bow by 16.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,507,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,216,000 after buying an additional 212,768 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Bow by 8.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of South Bow by 25.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 990,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,755,000 after buying an additional 198,788 shares during the period.

South Bow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.