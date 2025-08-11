Raymond James Financial Predicts Enerflex FY2028 Earnings

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial cut their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. Raymond James Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EFXT. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Enerflex from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Enerflex from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Enerflex stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. Enerflex has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.24 million. Enerflex had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 5.54%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Enerflex by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enerflex by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Enerflex by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 705,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 216,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Enerflex by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 90,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

