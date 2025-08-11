Desjardins Forecasts 98532 (KMP.TO) FY2027 Earnings

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a report issued on Friday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.

98532 has a one year low of C$12.04 and a one year high of C$14.76.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

