Desjardins Forecasts 98532 (KMP.TO) FY2027 Earnings

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a report issued on Friday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.
98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance
98532 has a one year low of C$12.04 and a one year high of C$14.76.
98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 98532 (KMP.TO)
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts—and Backing It Up With Results
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks With Monopoly Power—and Minimal Competition
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
Receive News & Ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.