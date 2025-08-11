Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director Purchases $47,670.00 in Stock

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) Director Richard S. Lochen, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.67 per share, with a total value of $47,670.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,319 shares in the company, valued at $873,266.73. This trade represents a 5.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peoples Financial Services Price Performance

PFIS opened at $47.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $479.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $48.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.75 million. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6175 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 73.73%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFIS. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. 31.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

