Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director Buys $26,140.00 in Stock

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) Director Garry L. Capers purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $26,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 36,894 shares in the company, valued at $482,204.58. This trade represents a 5.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $12.91 on Monday. Onespan Inc has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Onespan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

OSPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Onespan from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Onespan by 455.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Onespan during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Onespan by 14.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in Onespan during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Onespan during the first quarter worth about $158,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

