Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE FICO opened at $1,319.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,658.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,791.60. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $1,313.69 and a 12-month high of $2,402.51. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The business had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Griffin Securities set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,163.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 3,811 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.99, for a total value of $5,967,987.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 44,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,432,864.62. This trade represents a 7.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total transaction of $1,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,621.50. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,032 shares of company stock valued at $35,172,583. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.