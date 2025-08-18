Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 7,734 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation $BEPC

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 3,468.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $33.43 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.07.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -167.42%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

