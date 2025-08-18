Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $318,000 Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,008 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 8,187,760.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,883,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,999,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,114,000 after purchasing an additional 898,115 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,960,000. Sone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $17,884,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 449.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after buying an additional 314,387 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 price objective on Bentley Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Bentley Systems stock opened at $53.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $59.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average is $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $364.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $8,331,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,859,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,347,021.58. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 19,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $1,102,062.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 647,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,887,808.64. This represents a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,189,869 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,388 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

