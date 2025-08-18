Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 31,535 Shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. $PHG

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2025

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHGFree Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Koninklijke Philips worth $12,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 13.4% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 18,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 183.9% in the first quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 101,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 65,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 28.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE PHG opened at $27.47 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 144.58, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

