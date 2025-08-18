Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 31,535 Shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. $PHG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Koninklijke Philips worth $12,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 13.4% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 18,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 183.9% in the first quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 101,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 65,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 28.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE PHG opened at $27.47 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 144.58, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

