Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 1,307 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 2.33% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XDSQ. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 6.2% during the first quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 5.3% during the first quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 41,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of XDSQ opened at $38.61 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average is $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.85.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

