Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,809 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C worth $11,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FWONK. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 405,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,529,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 1,378.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C stock opened at $99.43 on Monday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 1-year low of $74.34 and a 1-year high of $106.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FWONK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

