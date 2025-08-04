VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VICI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

NYSE VICI opened at $33.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.68.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 66.28%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

