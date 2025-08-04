Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 5,238 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Molina Healthcare worth $11,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $155.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.64. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1-year low of $153.01 and a 1-year high of $365.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $364.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.55.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

