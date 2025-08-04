Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.61.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR opened at $197.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $279.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

