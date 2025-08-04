Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,435 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after buying an additional 52,125,476 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,571.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $473,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,898 shares during the last quarter. Toyota Motor Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,192,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,644,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,831,021,000 after buying an additional 2,792,039 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $86.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $181.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

