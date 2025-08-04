Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,828 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 33,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $3,894,328.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 495,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,625,865.83. This represents a 5.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $154.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.57. The company has a market capitalization of $364.06 billion, a PE ratio of 670.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $160.89.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.45.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

