Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,853 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,537,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,903,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,174,000 after purchasing an additional 778,433 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,911,000 after buying an additional 774,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,346,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,631,000 after acquiring an additional 714,849 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.61 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average is $56.69. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

