Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Encompass Health worth $10,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Down 1.3%

EHC opened at $108.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.16. Encompass Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $82.74 and a 12 month high of $123.13.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $14,387,207.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 527,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,054,817.10. The trade was a 18.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $498,974.19. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,422.38. The trade was a 26.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens upgraded Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Encompass Health

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

