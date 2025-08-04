Avalon Trust Co Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9%

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $98.50 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average of $89.20.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

