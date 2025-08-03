The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Avalon Trust Co

Avalon Trust Co cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 102,155 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 1.0% of Avalon Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $44,929,000. Finally, Dempze Nancy E increased its position in TJX Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 36,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $125.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.49. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

